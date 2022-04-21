Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $355,555.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BMRN opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.