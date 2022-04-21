Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Director Sells $355,555.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $355,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
BMRN opened at $80.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.49.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
