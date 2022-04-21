Innova 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.00 (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Innova has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Innova has a market cap of $50,392.06 and approximately $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 164.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Innova Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.