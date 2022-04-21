Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $17.69

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $18.45. Inhibrx shares last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 1,147 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of $658.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 3.04.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 176.32% and a negative net margin of 1,130.80%. The company had revenue of $2.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,380,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 125.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 604.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 51,357 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inhibrx by 23.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,357,000 after acquiring an additional 214,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.