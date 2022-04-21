Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.06 Million

Brokerages expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $70.23 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $66.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $293.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $315.53 million, with estimates ranging from $311.30 million to $318.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million.

Several research firms recently commented on III. Raymond James dropped their price target on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in III. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 266,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Information Services Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 251,188 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 587.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 246,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 55.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 206,017 shares during the period. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. 5,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,340. The company has a market capitalization of $321.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Information Services Group has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

