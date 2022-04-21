Indivior (LON:INDV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $278.76

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.76 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 326.40 ($4.25). Indivior shares last traded at GBX 323.80 ($4.21), with a volume of 850,492 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Indivior in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.29) price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 282.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 251.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.64.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

