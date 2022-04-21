Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Trading 1.9% Higher

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.71 and last traded at $0.70. 3,412 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 26,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. EMG Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Impac Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

