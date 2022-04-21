Illuvium (ILV) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.90 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $350.65 million and $17.90 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for $538.74 or 0.01292224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046419 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.87 or 0.07432951 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,633.33 or 0.99861829 BTC.

About Illuvium

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

