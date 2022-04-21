Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,890 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,974,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 735,626 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $298,377,000 after purchasing an additional 13,414 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $337.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,791. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a PE ratio of 67.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $336.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.59. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.91.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,424.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,709,023. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

