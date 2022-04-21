Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Lowered to $202.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $242.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $235.50.

NYSE ITW opened at $206.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $195.25 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.91 and its 200 day moving average is $225.97.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 50,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,647,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,937,000 after buying an additional 78,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

