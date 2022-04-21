Idle 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,546.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 12.3% against the dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $8,546.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00003366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,086.00 or 0.07416990 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00037671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,689.55 or 1.00197851 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,510,034 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . The official website for Idle is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

