Ï„Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $825,840.64 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2,664.00 or 0.06426560 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $825,840.64 and approximately $95.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.12 or 0.07379735 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,456.98 or 1.00009608 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00036211 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

