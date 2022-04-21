Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.59

Shares of Hydrogenics Co. (TSE:HYG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:HYGS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.59 and traded as low as C$19.45. Hydrogenics shares last traded at C$19.59, with a volume of 2,488 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$372.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.59.
About Hydrogenics (TSE:HYG)
