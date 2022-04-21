Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 21st. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $68.63 million and approximately $431,544.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hydra has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.97 or 0.00018764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045587 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.49 or 0.07380658 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,565.95 or 1.00164316 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00035572 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 18,444,985 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

