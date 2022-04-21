Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.64.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.35. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $425.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Hudbay Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBM. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 428.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,005 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $208,000. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold dorÃ©; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

