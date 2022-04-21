HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in HubSpot by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,289,000 after purchasing an additional 114,233 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

NYSE HUBS opened at $426.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $604.73. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $378.88 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.17 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.12. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $850.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.