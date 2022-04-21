Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Down 5.3%

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.13 and last traded at $30.51. 23,773 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,986,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.35.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Huazhu Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Huazhu Group’s payout ratio is currently -79.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Huazhu Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 22,137 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 29,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.0% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 159,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.