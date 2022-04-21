Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $18.14

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $17.62. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 206 shares traded.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.
About Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP)
Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.
