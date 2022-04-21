Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Shares Gap Down to $18.14

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.14, but opened at $17.62. Huaneng Power International shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huaneng Power International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 74.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 116.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International by 155.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huaneng Power International during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

