Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives $48.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In related news, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $802,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.09. The stock had a trading volume of 65,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $54.70.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.
Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.
