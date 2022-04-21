Horizon Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $128,739.00 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $128,739.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0644 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045494 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,070.61 or 0.07395554 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.22 or 1.00150786 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00036213 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

