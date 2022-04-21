Honest 1-Day Volume Reaches $207,192.00 (HNST)

Honest (HNST) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Honest has a market cap of $1.76 million and $207,192.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00045673 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.37 or 0.07398614 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,405.82 or 0.99970376 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars.

