Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.75

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 48132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

