HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.13).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.39) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:HSV traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 853.50 ($11.10). 561,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,159 ($15.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 753.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.89.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

