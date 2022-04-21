HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2022

Shares of HomeServe plc (LON:HSVGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,316.33 ($17.13).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.91) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,260 ($16.39) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of LON:HSV traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 853.50 ($11.10). 561,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. HomeServe has a 12 month low of GBX 578.33 ($7.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,159 ($15.08). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 753.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.89.

HomeServe Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for HomeServe (LON:HSV)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.