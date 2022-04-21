Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 230,434 shares.The stock last traded at $12.46 and had previously closed at $12.44.

HLLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.57.

Holley ( NYSE:HLLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Holley Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $26,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $33,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Holley in the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Holley in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

