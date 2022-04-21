HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.
HRT opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.
HireRight Company Profile (Get Rating)
HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireRight (HRT)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.