HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.320-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $805 million-$820 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $768.98 million.

HRT opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.12. HireRight has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $19.46.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HireRight from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HireRight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

