Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 23%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) shares were up 23% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 850,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 677% from the average daily volume of 109,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.
Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)
Recommended Stories
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.