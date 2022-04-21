Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 23%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) shares were up 23% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 850,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 677% from the average daily volume of 109,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.44.

Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, which is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

