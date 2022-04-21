Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 50,994 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the third quarter worth about $971,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 13.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $73.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,250. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $69.48 and a 12-month high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

