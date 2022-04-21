Heidi Cormack Sells 2,105 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $47,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,200.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NTGR stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.38. 17,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.65. The stock has a market cap of $657.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.74. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. NETGEAR’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BWS Financial cut their target price on NETGEAR from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

