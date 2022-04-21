Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

HLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

