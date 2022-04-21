Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

HLAN stock opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Heartland BancCorp has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $190.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLAN. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

