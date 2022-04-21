Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $95.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.73. Heartland BancCorp has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

