HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HealthEquity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. HealthEquity posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthEquity will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HealthEquity.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HQY shares. TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 29.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. 34,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78.

About HealthEquity (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthEquity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.