Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 361,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,775,292 shares.The stock last traded at $31.95 and had previously closed at $31.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Healthcare Trust of America ( NYSE:HTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

