Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.2113 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HCSG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

