HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $1.70 price target (up previously from $1.40) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

ASM opened at $0.89 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.80. The stock has a market cap of $103.46 million, a P/E ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.54.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:ASM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.