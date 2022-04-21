Haven Protocol Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00010414 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $104.24 million and $1.46 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,451.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.86 or 0.07424570 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.39 or 0.00264742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.81 or 0.00800460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00088155 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.66 or 0.00649360 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00392572 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 23,578,286 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.