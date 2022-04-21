Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading Down 4.4%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.58 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 139,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,931,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

