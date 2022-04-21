Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.87

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 87 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

HRGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,166.17.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.2824 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.