Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HASI. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $43.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.23.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 101.35%.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

