Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 968,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

