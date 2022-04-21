Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.
NASDAQ HWC opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $39.07 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after buying an additional 208,313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 968,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.
Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hancock Whitney (HWC)
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
- 3 Ways to Invest in 5G Growth
- Sell-Side Activity Drives Proctor & Gamble Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.