Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Shares of HWC opened at $50.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $39.07 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,627,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,602,000 after purchasing an additional 208,313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 968,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,450,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

