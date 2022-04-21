Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.27 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HALO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

HALO traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. 6,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,689. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.45, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 164.68% and a net margin of 90.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

