Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HAL opened at $39.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $42.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,304.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,864,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Halliburton by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,965,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 199,230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Halliburton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,267,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Halliburton by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

