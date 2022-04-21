Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $40.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,588. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 58,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,344,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,421 shares in the company, valued at $34,016,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 27,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $1,172,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 344,184 shares of company stock valued at $12,754,986. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,719 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

