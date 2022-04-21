GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Citigroup

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.13.

Shares of GXO opened at $63.95 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.95.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 264,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 132.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $1,533,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

