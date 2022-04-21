Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.29

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 2149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $931.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $103,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

