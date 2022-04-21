Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.80

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.78, with a volume of 4633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is 48.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.