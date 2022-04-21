Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.96, but opened at $15.74. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 2,218 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $101,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.08 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

