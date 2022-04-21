GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) Trading 8.2% Higher

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.69 and last traded at $8.40. 1,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 306,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59.

GreenLight Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNA)

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and a range of crops.

