Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading 0.4% Higher

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.17 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.02). 120,929 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 545,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £10.28 million and a PE ratio of 33.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 178.24%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in Ireland and France. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 21 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 557 megawatts in Ireland. It also invests in wind and solar assets in other Northern European countries. Greencoat Renewables PLC was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

