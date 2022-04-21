Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.16

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $31.83. Green Plains shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 37,222 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.

Get Green Plains alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $802.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2,092.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 711,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,971,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.