Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Gap Up to $30.16

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.16, but opened at $31.83. Green Plains shares last traded at $32.98, with a volume of 37,222 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.10.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.63.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 32.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,966,000 after buying an additional 2,181,575 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the third quarter valued at about $33,250,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Green Plains by 2,092.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 745,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after buying an additional 711,306 shares during the period. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,971,000.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Plains (GPRE)
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.